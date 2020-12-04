AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
Bilawal Bhutto tests negative for COVID-19

  • PPP leader was tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on November 26. He went into isolation immediately after being infected.
  • The PPP workers are planning to put up a grand reception on arrival of Bilawal Bhutto in Lahore ahead of the rally, while arrangements in this regard have already begun, states the report.
BR Web Desk 04 Dec 2020

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tested negative for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), days after contracting the virus.

As per ARY news, the PPPC chairman would participate in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Lahore, scheduled for December 13.

The PPP workers are planning to put up a grand reception on arrival of Bilawal Bhutto in Lahore ahead of the rally, while arrangements in this regard have already begun, states the report.

Bilawal was tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on November 26. He went into isolation immediately after being infected.

Confirming the news through his Twitter handle, Bilawal said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation with mild symptoms.

It further emerged that some of the staff members who traveled with Bilawal to GB are showing mild symptoms of the pandemic.

The PPP chairman also missed the engagement ceremony of his sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, after contracting the infection.

