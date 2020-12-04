World
China's CNOOC says 'shocked, regretful' over being added to U.S. blacklist
04 Dec 2020
China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) said on Friday it was "shocked and regretful" to learn it had been added to a U.S. blacklist of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military by the U.S. Department of Defense.
The move was based on "false and inaccurate information", state-owned CNOOC said in a statement on its website.
The company's listed arm, CNOOC Ltd, had earlier said it was assessing the impact of the situation and would closely monitor follow-up developments.
China's CNOOC says 'shocked, regretful' over being added to U.S. blacklist
