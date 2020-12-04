AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of England's Saunders says floor for rates might be just below zero

  • Members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee have expressed differing views over the suitability for Britain of negative rates, which have been used in other European countries and in Japan.
Reuters 04 Dec 2020

LONDON: Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said the floor for interest rates might be a "little below zero" and the BoE should be ready to pump more stimulus into the economy quickly if needed to recover from the coronavirus crisis or a Brexit hit.

The BoE is currently reviewing the operational feasibility of taking its benchmark interest rate negative, below its current level of 0.1%, and has consulted with banks about how such a move would effect their profitability.

"My judgment at present is that the ELB (effective lower bound) for the UK is probably a little below zero, provided appropriate mitigations (eg reserve tiering, bank funding scheme) are in place," Saunders said in a speech.

Members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee have expressed differing views over the suitability for Britain of negative rates, which have been used in other European countries and in Japan.

Saunders said the BoE would comment on its review "reasonably soon".

There might be some "modest scope" to cut the BoE's bank rate further but it would be preferable to move in "relatively small steps" and there was no firm evidence that the ELB floor was below -1%, given that no country has gone that low.

Britain's economy shrank by a quarter earlier this year as the country went into its first coronavirus lockdown and the BoE expects it will only recover its pre-pandemic size in 2022, slower than many other countries.

Saunders also said in his speech he thought the BoE should not worry about overdoing future stimulus and the central bank still had "quite a lot of scope" to expand its 895 billion-pound ($1.20 trillion) bond-buying programme if needed.

"Provided inflation expectations are well contained, it is better to err on the side of providing too much monetary stimulus rather than too little, in order to underpin prospects for a strong recovery in the economy," he said.

Since the BoE increased its bond-buying programme by 150 billion pounds in November, news about the development of COVID-19 vaccines has reduced some risks facing the economy.

"But we are not out of the woods yet, and there are some headwinds that could leave the economy stuck with persistently high unemployment and below-target inflation," Saunders said.

Uncertainties about Brexit, and how companies respond to changes to increased barriers to trade with the European Union, were another factor facing the British economy.

"If those downside risks develop, risk management considerations argue for a relatively prompt monetary policy response in my view," Saunders said.

He said that if more stimulus was needed "then, rather than lean ever more heavily on a single policy tool, in my view the most effective means may be to use a range of policy tools".

Coronavirus England Bank of England Brexit Michael Saunders

Bank of England's Saunders says floor for rates might be just below zero

COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters