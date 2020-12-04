Sri Lankan shares extend rally as energy, consumer stocks drive gains

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday for a ninth straight session, driven by gains in consumer discretionary and energy stocks.

The CSE All Share index closed 0.59pc higher at 6,397.56.

The index posted its fifth weekly gain after advancing 3.51pc this week.

LAUGFS Gas surged 22pc to be the top boost on the index, followed by shares of Galadari Hotels, which gained 11.9pc.

Trading volume on the index rose to 236.1 million from 146.7 million in the earlier session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 357.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.93 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 3.30 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.5 against the dollar.