World
China says U.S. legislation targeting Chinese firms discriminatory
04 Dec 2020
SHANGHAI: China's securities regulator said on Friday that U.S. legislation targeting U.S.-listed Chinese companies is "clearly discriminatory".
The U.S. Congress has passed legislation that would force Chinese firms to delist from U.S. exchanges unless they abide by U.S. accounting rules.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that China remains open to addressing the U.S. concerns via dialogue and cooperation.
Comments