Sports
France team to face England in the Autumn Nations Cup
- Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Rodrigue Neti, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Guillaume Ducat, 20-Sekou Macalou, 21-Sebastien Bezy, 22-Louis Carbonel, 23-Pierre-Louis Barassi.
04 Dec 2020
PARIS: France coach Fabien Galthie on Friday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Autumn Nations Cup final on Sunday:
15-Brice Dulin, 14-Alivereti Raka, 13-Yoram Moefana, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Baptiste Couilloud, 8-Selevasio Tofofua, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Cameron Woki, 5-Baptiste Pesenti, 4-Kilian Geraci, 3-Dorian Aldegheri, 2-Pierre Bourgarit, 1-Hassan Kolingar
Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Rodrigue Neti, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Guillaume Ducat, 20-Sekou Macalou, 21-Sebastien Bezy, 22-Louis Carbonel, 23-Pierre-Louis Barassi.
COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18
France team to face England in the Autumn Nations Cup
Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender
20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley
PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally
Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19
Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute
COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns
Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections
Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply
'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread
Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations
Read more stories
Comments