France team to face England in the Autumn Nations Cup

PARIS: France coach Fabien Galthie on Friday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Autumn Nations Cup final on Sunday:

15-Brice Dulin, 14-Alivereti Raka, 13-Yoram Moefana, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Baptiste Couilloud, 8-Selevasio Tofofua, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Cameron Woki, 5-Baptiste Pesenti, 4-Kilian Geraci, 3-Dorian Aldegheri, 2-Pierre Bourgarit, 1-Hassan Kolingar

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Rodrigue Neti, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Guillaume Ducat, 20-Sekou Macalou, 21-Sebastien Bezy, 22-Louis Carbonel, 23-Pierre-Louis Barassi.