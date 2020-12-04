Markets
Algeria said to buy about 35,000 tonnes corn in tender
04 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought about 35,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender for the same volume which closed on Thursday, European traders said in assessments of the purchase on Friday.
It was believed to have been purchased at about $245 a tonne c&f.
Corn shipment was sought by Jan. 5, 2021.
Comments