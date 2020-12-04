Industry Valley Capital Launching a Dedicated Program for Returning Pakistanis

Industry Valley Capital has announced the launch of a dedicated program for returning Pakistani, known as Wapistani, today at 021Disrupt 2020, an online conference by Nest I/O.

This announcement was made by Aatif Awan, the Founder & Managing Partner at the Indus Valley Capital.

Indus Valley Capital is an early stage venture capital fund investing in Pakistani startups. This fund has a well-established network that is deployed to help early stage startups build products that can be scaled to hundreds of millions.

Aatif Awan explained that the Wapistani program aims to make the move to Pakistan easier for Pakistanis who are returning to the country.

Indus Valley Capital plans to bring back 200 Wapistanis within the next 2 years through this program.

Wapistani will help returning Pakistani in three main areas:

Career: this program will help returning Pakistanis in making the right career decisions through personalized intros and connections with top startups looking for senior or specialized talent. Concierge: there will be dedicated resources to help returning Pakistanis with important life choices related to housing, children's schooling and medical care. Community: this program will build a network of Wapistanis, who are moving back to the country at the same time.

Indus Valley Capital is targeting people in tech, who plan on moving back in the next 6 months.