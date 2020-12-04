World
Spain seeks to vaccinate 15-20mn people by mid-2021, PM says
04 Dec 2020
MADRID: The Spanish government intends to vaccinate between 15 and 20 million people against the coronavarius by May or June next year, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.
