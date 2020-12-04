Swiss approve agreement on service workers mobility with Britain

ZURICH: Switzerland has approved an agreement to allow free movement of service workers between the country and Britain after Brexit, the Bern government said on Friday.

The Services Mobility Agreement (SMA) between Switzerland and Britain regulates the mutual access and temporary stay of service suppliers, for example of management consultants, IT experts or engineers for up to 90 days per year.

The agreement, which also contains provisions on the recognition of professional qualifications, replaces the current measures on free movement of people which lapses on Jan.1.