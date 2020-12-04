World
Swiss approve agreement on service workers mobility with Britain
- The agreement, which also contains provisions on the recognition of professional qualifications, replaces the current measures on free movement of people which lapses on Jan.1.
04 Dec 2020
ZURICH: Switzerland has approved an agreement to allow free movement of service workers between the country and Britain after Brexit, the Bern government said on Friday.
The Services Mobility Agreement (SMA) between Switzerland and Britain regulates the mutual access and temporary stay of service suppliers, for example of management consultants, IT experts or engineers for up to 90 days per year.
The agreement, which also contains provisions on the recognition of professional qualifications, replaces the current measures on free movement of people which lapses on Jan.1.
COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18
Swiss approve agreement on service workers mobility with Britain
Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender
20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley
PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally
Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19
Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute
COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns
Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections
Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply
'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread
Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations
Read more stories
Comments