Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

(Karachi) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a written verdict declaring former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases, local media reported on Friday.

The written order was issued by IHC's two-member bench, comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

In a three-page judgment, the bench observed that the accused is being declared a proclaimed absconder as he failed to show up before the court despite being summoned repeatedly.

It said, "It is conclusive evidence that requirements of section 87 Cr.P.C. have been complied with and that the appellant [Sharif] is avoiding appearance before this Court despite the knowledge of pendency of appeal and requirement of law to appear before this Court on the hearing of appeal.”

“In view of above position, the appellant is declared to be an ‘absconder’ and ‘proclaimed’,” the bench ruled.

The court also issued a show-cause notice to those who had taken Sharif’s surety to explain ” as to why further proceedings may not be initiated against them as required under the law (section 514 Cr.P.C).”

The cases will come up for hearing on December 9.

Earlier, the court issued a proclamation against the former prime minister in leading newspapers asking him to surrender himself in 30 days to avoid the further adverse process.

Director Europe at the Foreign Office Mohammad Mubashir Khan also submitted a report in the court, stating that Nawaz Sharif is aware of court proceedings. “The news regarding proclamation came on print and digital media both locally and internationally. He also received court summons through Royal Mail.”

The court had sentenced the PML-N founder to 10-year jail term in Avenfield reference and acquitted him in the Flagship reference. All the references were filed by National Accountability Bureau following the Supreme Court verdict in panama gate.

Nawaz has been declared a proclaimed offender in two more cases, including the Toshakhana reference and illegal land allotment case.