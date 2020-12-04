AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
16 more NAB Karachi staff members test positive for COVID-19

BR Web Desk Updated 04 Dec 2020

16 more staff members of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), local media reported on Friday.

Employees of the anti-corruption watchdog, who are tested positive for the virus, have been quarantined.

The administration had issued instructions to its officers and staff members to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the virus after a deputy director, two assistant directors and a staff member had been confirmed with the COVID-19 at NAB Karachi’s office.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded 3,262 new infections and 55 deaths due to the COVID-19 in past 24 hours.

During the period 3,354 patients have recovered from the virus while 2,395 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 51,507 and the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases reaches up to 7.3 per cent.

