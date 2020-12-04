AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
Pakistan squad’s COVID-19 tally climbs to 10 in New Zealand

AFP 04 Dec 2020

Authorities in New Zealand has refused to lift ban on coronavirus-hit Pakistan squad’s training during quarantine on Friday after visiting team’s number of infections climbed to 10.

The players were confined to their rooms when the first cases emerged last week but had hoped to resume training before finishing their stint in isolation on Tuesday.

However, health chiefs said the risk of further infections was too great.

Ten people among the 53-member squad have tested positive for Covid-19 while completing two weeks of isolation in Christchurch.

“I have very carefully considered this situation,” director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement. “At this time, I continue to have ongoing concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad.”

The decision means that Pakistan's cricketers will have only 10 days to prepare for their first tour match, a Twenty20 international in Auckland on December 18, and probably less when travel is factored in.

Bloomfield said the decision was prompted by the number of active cases detected among the squad.

“Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to Covid-19, whether this involves individuals or teams,” he said. “We appreciate the challenges that this decision will have for the touring team.”

Bloomfield issued the team with a “final warning” last week for flouting social distancing protocols at their hotel and no further breaches have been reported since.

The tourists arrived in New Zealand on November 24 and are scheduled to play three T20s and two Tests.

New Zealand has largely eradicated community transmission of coronavirus, recording just 1,713 cases and 25 deaths in a population of five million.

