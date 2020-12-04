AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,408 Increased By ▲ 33.4 (0.76%)
BR30 22,309 Increased By ▲ 194.8 (0.88%)
KSE100 42,300 Increased By ▲ 252.69 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,740 Increased By ▲ 75.03 (0.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s exports witness strong recovery’ despite COVID resurgence: SBP

  • The central bank shared data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, showing a sharp recovery of Pakistan’s exports during the year, marred by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ali Ahmed 04 Dec 2020

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that Pakistan’s exports have staged a strong recovery notwithstanding a continued rise in global COVID cases.

In a tweet post on Friday, the central bank shared data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, showing a sharp recovery of Pakistan’s exports during the year, marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement comer as the country’s exports crossed $2-billion mark for the second consecutive month in November, registering a 7.2pc growth over the same month of last year.

Taking to social media, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood revealed on Tuesday felicitated the exporters for “working hard despite the resurgence of Covid-19 in Pakistan”.

As per the figures shared by the commerce adviser, exports in November 2020 rose 7.2pc to $2.156 billion when compared with $2.011 billion in November 2019.

“We have just received provisional figures for export of goods. I wish to congratulate our exporters that in these very difficult times with resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan & globally, our exports have increased by 7.2pc in November 2020 over the same period last year,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile as per the provisional data shared by the commerce ministry shows that exports during the first five months (July-November) of FY21 were recorded at $9.732 billion as against $9.545 billion in July-Nov FY20.

pakistan exports COVID 19 SBP

Pakistan’s exports witness strong recovery’ despite COVID resurgence: SBP

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations

Industries: 'Peak hours' power rates abolished

Appointments of CEOs, MDs: Cabinet refuses to extend deadline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters