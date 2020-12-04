Sindh CNG stations to remain closed till Saturday

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has said that CNG stations across Sindh will remain closed for the next 24 hours starting Friday.

The SSGC spokesperson said that stations will remain closed from today till 8am on Saturday. However, the spokesperson further said that Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) stations will be open with gas supply to these stations to be provided for the next 24 hours, Samaa reported.

In October, the SSGC had said that stations across Sindh will likely remain shut during the entire winter season due to a serious gas shortage in the province. SSGC spokesman Safdar Hussain said that their priority is to supply to domestic users who every year face shortages.

In the cold and chilly areas of Balochistan the situation turns more complicated. The gas supply in these areas is kind of a lifeline. So we have requested the CNG stations to operate their business on LNG and for that we will provide them every possible support," DAWN quoted him.

Speaking at a news conference with Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said in case of gas shortage, supply would be disconnected first of all to the CNG sector, then non-export captive plants and followed by general industry.