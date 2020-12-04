SEPA seals poultry farm in Malir

KARACHI: Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) on Thursday claimed to have sealed a poultry farm in Malir district for its non-compliance with the mandatory environmental requirements.

According to SEPA officials, the monitoring team of SEPA Malir District during its routine environmental monitoring found out that a poultry farm operating under the name of MK Poultry in Murad Memon Goth of Malir District is violating concerned sections of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 (SEP Act14) while raising and rearing activities of the chickens.

Their waste was not being disposed of safely and there was no proper disposal of poultry feed remnants. In addition to generating solid waste in the area, it was also spreading unbearable odour and causing breathing difficulty for residents of the surrounding area.

The Malir District team headed by its in-charge Deputy Director Munir Abbasi took action and sealed the poultry farm with the help of local police under Sub-section 2 of Section 21 of SEP Act14.

It should be noted that in accordance with Sub-section 40 of Section 2 of the SEP Act14, any manufacturing or production activity which causes the spread of any kind of pollution including waste and intolerable odour and continues despite the prohibition, then such activity can be stopped by the authorised officer of SEPA.

