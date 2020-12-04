AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SEPA seals poultry farm in Malir

Recorder Report 04 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) on Thursday claimed to have sealed a poultry farm in Malir district for its non-compliance with the mandatory environmental requirements.

According to SEPA officials, the monitoring team of SEPA Malir District during its routine environmental monitoring found out that a poultry farm operating under the name of MK Poultry in Murad Memon Goth of Malir District is violating concerned sections of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 (SEP Act14) while raising and rearing activities of the chickens.

Their waste was not being disposed of safely and there was no proper disposal of poultry feed remnants. In addition to generating solid waste in the area, it was also spreading unbearable odour and causing breathing difficulty for residents of the surrounding area.

The Malir District team headed by its in-charge Deputy Director Munir Abbasi took action and sealed the poultry farm with the help of local police under Sub-section 2 of Section 21 of SEP Act14.

It should be noted that in accordance with Sub-section 40 of Section 2 of the SEP Act14, any manufacturing or production activity which causes the spread of any kind of pollution including waste and intolerable odour and continues despite the prohibition, then such activity can be stopped by the authorised officer of SEPA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

SEPA seals poultry farm in Malir

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations

Industries: 'Peak hours' power rates abolished

Appointments of CEOs, MDs: Cabinet refuses to extend deadline

US tightens travel rules for Chinese Communist Party members

PIA decides to transfer 450 employees from Karachi to Islamabad

World food prices jump to six-year high: UN

Gwadar Smart City Master Plan approved

CPEC projects: China says there has been 'major progress recently'

EU Commission refuses to lift ban on Pakistani flights

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.