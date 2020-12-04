AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
Additional IHC judges: JCP recommends names

Recorder Report 04 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday recommended the appointment of Babar Sattar and Tariq Jahangiri as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), sources said.

The JCP meeting was held at the Supreme Court building here, under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, and participated by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, one retired judge of the apex court, chief justice of the IHC, the law minister, attorney general for Pakistan, and a representative of the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC).

The recommendations of the JCP under Article 175-A of Constitution would be sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges' Appointment for approval.

After the appointment of the lawyers, the strength of IHC judges will rise to nine. Since the establishment of the high court, the sanctioned strength of the judges including the chief justice was seven.

Recently, the Parliament increased the sanctioned strength of the IHC judges to 10.

At present, seven judges are working in the IHC including three additional judges.

Sattar, a prominent lawyer, has studied Master of Law, also known as LLM, at Harvard School of Law. He is also a well-known writer, columnist, and analyst.

Jahangiri, a former advocate general of Islamabad, is an expert in criminal, constitutional, and civil law. He was elected as president Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) in 2016. Previously, he had the portfolio of president District Bar Association of Islamabad.

