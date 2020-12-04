Imran to remain PM till 2023: CM

LAHORE: Terming the demand of resignation of an elected Prime Minister as "an illegal demand", Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that the PDM should remember that Imran Khan will remain Prime Minister till 2023.

"The journey of public service is continued with hard work and commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," the CM said in a statement. The CM said PDM is an enemy to national development and this cabal is conspiring to weaken the economy but the nefarious designs of the opposition, aiming at disrupting the development process will not succeed. The CM stated that holding public meetings during coronavirus is a political mistake as it would put the lives of the people in danger. Those who are putting the lives of the people in danger cannot be sincere to the people and this selfish cabal has no regard for the masses, he added.

Talking to Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan, the CM said the elements trying to spread chaos and confusion are following the enemy's agenda. "Pakistan is passing through a sensitive phase of its history and it's time to promote unity instead of chaos," the CM said.

Moreover, talking to Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, the CM stated that serious steps have been taken by the incumbent government to overcome environmental pollution and pointed out that 'Clean and Green Pakistan programme' is a flagship initiative of the PTI.

