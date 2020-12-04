Pink Residency case: Tax amnesty record of Majid presented

ISLAMABAD: A prosecution witness on Thursday produced tax amnesty record of accused Abdul Ghani Majid of Omni group before an accountability court, in connection with Pink Residency reference, a case pertaining to multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts.

The accountability court-II judge Muhammad Azeem Khan while hearing the case, completed recording of the statement of prosecution witness Zulfiqar Ali Ghopn, second secretary Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), who produced tax amnesty record of accused, Majid.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Rawalpindi branch had filed a reference against the CEO of Omni Group Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, former assistant commissioner Muhammad Garho, and others.

The defence counsel requested the court to grant them time for cross examination of the witness, which the court approved, and adjourned hearing of the case till Dec 9. The prosecution witness will cross examine the witness Zulfiqar.

The reference pertains to a project, 'Pink Residency' in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. The accused had been allegedly involved in illegal regularisation of two plots in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. One of the plots measured 23 acres of land, while the other was of seven acres.

The anti-graft body has alleged that financial transactions related to the illegally-regularised plots were conducted through fake bank accounts. The NAB estimates that the illegal land regularisation and consequent sale caused a loss of Rs4 billion to the national exchequer.

