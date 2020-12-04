AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
Pakistan

Solution to problems lies in holding free, fair elections: Saad

Recorder Report 04 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Criticising the PTI government on its failure on all fronts including economic and political, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Thursday that solution of crises faced by the country and nation lie in holding free and fair elections.

While addressing the PML-N workers, here at Baghbanpura held to mobilise the public for the December 13 PDM rally in Lahore, Saad said: "This democracy is a fraud, as our votes were stolen, the people voted for Nawaz Sharif, but the results were given in favour of Imran Khan."

The PML-N leader maintained that Punjab will now make the decision about the supremacy of Constitution. He warned that the country may suffer an irreparable loss, if the decision of vote was not respected.

Saad also said that the people of Pakistan would not get their rights, if Punjab did not wake up. He said the journalists were kidnapped, restrictions were imposed on freedom of expression and pressure was exerted on judges, Is it democracy, he questioned?

He labelled Imran Khan the biggest liar and said the people had been deceived under the false promises of providing jobs and homes. He slammed the PTI government over its dismal performance and economic crisis.

He said, "Lahore is the heart of Punjab. It will beat in a manner on December 13 that history would be made. We have to save Pakistan. We would not give a burning Pakistan to the next generations."

Speaking on the occasion, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said their objective was to give rights to the people, not to come into power. "Today, we are trying to save Pakistan," he said.

Abbasi said the current government had not rendered any positive work during two and half years. He condemned the government over inflation that rendered lives of the people miserable. He said that all the opposition parties are united to send home to the incompetent and inefficient government of PTI.

Earlier, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah told media that dictatorship is being imposed in the country in the name of democracy. He said that the incumbent government is selected one which burdened the people.

