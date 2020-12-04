Minister launches e-bidding system in NHA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed launched the e-bidding system in the National Highways Authority (NHA) on Thursday that will pave the way to ensure transparency in the process of award of contracts of the NHA schemes, said a press release.

To this effect, a simple ceremony was held at the NHA head office addressed by Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan, and Chairman NHA Capt Sikander Qayyum (retired). Senior officers of the Ministry of Communications and National Highways Authority were also present.

In his address, Murad Saeed said, as per good governance vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the National Highways Authority has started an e-bidding system that will make the bidding process transparent, efficient, and easy.

After coming into power, he recalled, the present government focused on affairs such as accountability, transparency, and provision of relief to the people, and made practical advances towards e-governance.

He further said start of e-bidding by the National Highways Authority was encouraging as heavy amounts of billions of rupees were involved in motorways and highways building schemes.

He said the NHA was endeavoring to undertake road building projects on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. He said Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project would be started next year. More steps will be taken to bring about improvement in financial and administrative affairs of the NHA, he added.

Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan said the NHA had developed a good e-bidding system in a short period that would not only make the bidding process transparent, but it would also help save time. In future, he said, the performance of the institutions will be evaluated on the basis of use of technology.-PR

