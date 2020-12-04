Pakistan condemns assassination of Iranian scientist

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the assassination of top Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran, Pakistan on Thursday urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions in the region.

"Pakistan condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran. Such acts not only run contrary to all norms of interstate relations and international law but also threaten the peace and stability of an already fragile region," Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in his weekly media briefing.

"Pakistan strongly urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions in the region," he said. He also extended Pakistan's sincere condolences to the family members of Fakhrizadeh and to the Iranian people.

Pakistan's response comes six days after Fakhrizadeh, 62, a top scientist in Iran's nuclear and missile programme was assassinated in Tehran on November 27, 2020, which led to escalation of tension between Iran and Israel as well as some Gulf countries, besides media reports about a possible US attack on Iran.

On the possible US attack on Iran, he said that Pakistan believes in policy of engagement, adding that Pakistan supported the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in that spirit.

"We believe that JCPOA presented a good example [that] how difficult issues can be addressed through diplomatic engagement and negotiations," he said, adding that all the parties in the nuclear deal should adhere to the commitment they had made under the agreement.

Responding to a question about reports about issuance of special licenses to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and two other members of the Saudi ruling family as well as to some Emirati royals for hunting the internationally protected houbara bustards during the hunting season 2020-21, the spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied reports and insisted that the licensees are being issued as per the laid down procedures.

"This hunting takes place in accordance with the laid down procedures...licenses are also issued as per the laid down procedures for any dignitary who visits Pakistan for this purpose [hunting houbara bustards]. That's all I can share with you," the spokesperson added.

About the UAE visa restrictions, he said Pakistan has strong and fraternal ties with the UAE, adding that there is no official announcement regarding suspension of visas for Pakistani citizens by the UAE.

"We are cognizant of the fact that our nationals are facing visas restrictions. We understand that these restrictions only apply to visit visas and not the renewal of existing visas. We are in touch with the UAE authorities both in Abu Dhabi and Islamabad," he added.

He said that foreign minister also raised the issue with Emirati State Minister Reem Al Hashimy in Niamey recently, adding that the Foreign Office was also making concerted efforts to address the situation as early as possible.

To another question, the spokesperson said that Pakistan noted with concerns the Israeli plans to build new settlements in occupied Palestinian territories. He termed the Israeli move contrary to international laws, adding that Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

He said it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the UN and OIC resolutions with the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al Sharif as the capital of Palestinian state. To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan and the US enjoyed close cooperative relationship for the last several decades.

"We look forward to working with the new US administration," he said, adding that in the past Pakistan had been working with both Democrats and Republicans. Commenting on the latest progress in the intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar, he said that Pakistan welcomed the announcement regarding the agreement reached on rules and procedures by the Afghan parties in Doha.

"This is another significant step forward. The agreement reflects a common resolve of the parties to secure a negotiated settlement. It is an important development contributing towards a successful outcome of the Intra-Afghan negotiations," he added.

He said that Pakistan would continue to support intra-Afghan negotiations, culminating in an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

To another question about India's massive arms build-up, he said that India was disturbing strategic balance in the region through acquisition of arms and military capabilities beyond its legitimate needs.

He said that the Indian actions were imperiling peace and stability of the region and the world community must take notice of it. He insisted that Pakistan and China's relationship was contributing to regional peace and stability.

Highlighting grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he called upon the international community to take cognizance of brutal suppression of the Kashmiri people's rights and freedoms in utter violation of international laws and conventions.

He said the world community must use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its serious crimes against the Kashmiri people. He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations counter-terrorism mechanisms, to act on the Pakistani dossier providing irrefutable evidence of Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism.

About the agreement signed with the TLP with regard to asking the French ambassador to leave the country in wake of the protest against blasphemous caricatures, the spokesperson declined to comment, saying he had nothing to share with the media at present.

