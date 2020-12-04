PPP wants transparent probe into LNG scandal

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman of the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Thursday said that the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal is an example of the incapability of this 'selected' government and its corruption, and wanted transparent investigation of it.

"The nation lost Rs36 billion just by the delay in procurement of LNG this winter. During the last two years, Pakistan lost Rs122 billion due to mismanagement, corruption, and incapacity of this 'puppet' government. We want transparent investigation of this LNG scandal," Senator Khokhar said in a statement.

He said that it should be investigated that who was responsible for this loss to the national exchequer. He said that the nation had a right to know who had rendered this loss to the country, and who in the government was responsible for this mega-corruption. He said that it was ironic that the NAB was unable to spot such mega corruption.

He said that accountability and the NAB in Pakistan was a "farce" and only a "tool" of the "selected government" to victimize opposition.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman, said that the people were already facing severe gas shortage, and now the government was going to "drop another bomb" on them by increasing the gas price to pay for the circular debt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020