AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Germany blocks Chinese takeover of satellite tech company

AFP 04 Dec 2020

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has blocked a Chinese defence company from buying up a German company specialising in satellite and radio technologies including 5G over national security risks, local media reported Thursday. Based in North Rhine-Westphalia state, the company called IMST is an acquisition target of Addsino, a subsidiary of state-owned defence group China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation which manufactures military communication systems, German news agency DPA reported, citing a government document.

The Economy Ministry confirmed that Merkel's cabinet agreed on Wednesday to block an acquisition by an foreign player, but would not name the companies involved. "The criterion for examination is always the threat posed by a concrete acquisition to the public order or security of Germany," the ministry told AFP in a statement.

With alarm growing on an increasing number of Chinese companies snapping up German know-how, Merkel's government is pushing to toughen up oversight of non-EU takeovers. The government currently can review purchases of stakes at 25 percent or above, but a draft law is pending before pending on pushing the threshold to as low as 10 percent.

Quoting a government document on the latest blocked takeover, DPA reported that Merkel's cabinet found that the potential acquisition constituted "actual and serious risks". IMST has developed a key component for the TerraSAR-X Earth observation satellite, whose data is used by Germany's defence ministry to construct 3-D models used in simulation or weapons systems.

"Without a ban, this knowledge would flow to China and contribute to China's armament," according to the document quoted by DPA. The German company is also involved in 5G technology development and would not be deemed a reliable partner by Berlin if it fell under the control of a Chinese defence company.

Germany blocks Chinese takeover of satellite tech company

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations

Industries: 'Peak hours' power rates abolished

Appointments of CEOs, MDs: Cabinet refuses to extend deadline

US tightens travel rules for Chinese Communist Party members

PIA decides to transfer 450 employees from Karachi to Islamabad

World food prices jump to six-year high: UN

Gwadar Smart City Master Plan approved

CPEC projects: China says there has been 'major progress recently'

EU Commission refuses to lift ban on Pakistani flights

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.