Karachi Metropolitan Corporation: Administrative control of different depts given to HRM, MSD

KARACHI: Administrative control of different departments of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has been given to municipal services Department (MSD) and human resources management (HRM) department. According to an order, fire brigade department, city wardens department, directorate of project, directorate of bus truck and oil terminal, and contract management have been given under control of MSD. While city institute of management and accommodation department have been made under HRM department.

All concerned section heads are directed to carry out their financial and other matters through MSD and HRM department. Finance department, payroll, audit and other departments were also intimated about the decision. The notification was issued after approval of administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

Meanwhile according to an order issued by HRM department, 68 employees including doctors and paramedical staff were posted at Infection Disease and Research Centre at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

