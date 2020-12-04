PM, Prince Charles call for joint efforts to address challenges

ISLAMABAD: Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, on Thursday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed his determination for closer relations between the Commonwealth countries. During the telephonic conversation, Prince Charles said that the relations between the two countries are a sign of best friendship.

He also offered condolences to PM Imran Khan over the loss of lives due to Coronavirus epidemic in Pakistan and said that the British High Commission was providing assistance to the weaker sections of Pakistan during the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan called for joint efforts to address global challenges. The two leaders also agreed on joint efforts for climate change and environmental protection.

The Prince of Wales welcomed Pakistan's commitment to tackling the threat of climate change. He said that the United Kingdom would continue to support Pakistan in increasing its use of renewable energy.