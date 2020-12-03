AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani flights denied by EU once again

BR Web Desk Updated 03 Dec 2020

European Union Commission on Wednesday refused to lift the ban on Pakistani flights to operate in their territory after Pakistan failed to address reservations of the commission.

As per EU commission, Pakistan’s aviation department needs to make pilot licensing authority more transparent, noting that issuance of licenses to pilots has to be via a fool-proof protocol.

The commission also objected to safety protocols followed by the authority in Pakistan and pointed out that it needs improvement.

Back in September, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had decided that it will not appeal against a six-month ban imposed on its flights to various destinations in Europe.

In June, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had banned the national flag carrier from flying to European locations over safety concerns. The EASA took the initiative days after PIA grounded several pilots over "dubious qualifications licenses" and in view of the PIA Airbus crash incident on May 22.

It may be noted that earlier, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reported to have incurred a loss of Rs280 million after suspension of its flight operation to and from the EU states.

Pakistan PIA EU flights EU Flights

Pakistani flights denied by EU once again

Twitter suspends, restores Kashmir advocacy group 'StandWithKashmir' account after uproar on social media

Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM

Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis

Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters