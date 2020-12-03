Pakistan
Forex figure $ 20.24108bn
03 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 20.24108 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan.
The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 7,130.9 million.
During the week ending Nov.27, SBP reserves decreased by $ 305 million to $ 13,110.9 million due to external debt repayments.
