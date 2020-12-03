CM to inaugurate job creation project in North Waziristan: Bangash

AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
APP Updated 03 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would soon inaugurate million of rupees project for job creation in North Waziristan.

He said the project would create more than 7000 jobs for local educated and talented youth.

In a statement, he said that sustainable development of merged districts top priority of government for which all available resources would be utilized.

Bangash said that policy recommendations for economic revitalization of new merged districts would help chalking out long term uplift schemes for these areas and create employment opportunities for locals.

He said that merger of tribal districts has been completed in a satisfactory way and now government is focusing accelerated development of these districts, adding result oriented steps are being taken to this effect in collaboration with the partner organizations.

