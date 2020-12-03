AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
CPEC, SEZs to Play an Important role in development of Pakistan: Razak Dawood

  • Razak Dawood said that the CPEC special economic zones would play an important role in the development of Pakistan.
APP 03 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Play an Important role in the industrial growth.

He instructed line ministries to expedite the process of utilities’ provision to the Special Economic Zones (SEZs), said a press release issued by Board of Investment (BOI) here.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at Board of Investment (BOI), Islamabad to review work progress on different CPEC zones including Rashakai, Dabiji, Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Faisalabad and others.

Chairman BOI, Atif R. Bokhari, Secretary Fareena Mazhar, Project Director CPEC Industrial Cooperation, BOI Asim Ayub and officials from other line ministries were present on the occasion.

Razak Dawood said that the CPEC special economic zones would play an important role in the development of Pakistan.

He instructed government institutions to expedite work on provision of utilities to SEZs, as it would facilitate early population of these zones.

