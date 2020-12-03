AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Revival of film industry priority of PTI govt: Senator Shibli

  • During a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Film Producers Association here, he said like other institutions, the film industry would also be brought up to the standards of the modern age.
APP 03 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the revival and development of the film industry on modern lines was the priority of the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI).

During a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Film Producers Association here, he said like other institutions, the film industry would also be brought up to the standards of the modern age.

"We are committed to provide suitable environment for the growth of film industry."

The institutions which were not in harmony with modern standards lost their importance, he added.

The delegation informed the minister about the issues facing the film industry.

The Film Directorate of the Information Ministry would be made more effective and vibrant, the minister informed.

Shibli said it was vision of the Prime Minister that the country's culture and values should be promoted.

Films were not only a source of entertainment but also contribute to character building and reform in society, he remarked.

Shibli said, "We not only have to preserve the national heritage and culture through films but also have to bring forth before the world the positive and soft image of the country."

He assured that the government was ready to provide all possible facilities to the film industry.

"We have to introduce to the next generation our history and heroes and prominent personalities."

He stressed that all persons associated with the process of film making including script writers, musicians and technicians should be given appropriate wages for their services.

The minister said, "We will talk to Iran and Turkey for cooperation in the film sector."

Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association Mian Amjad Farzand, Chaudhry Ejaz Kamran, Aliya Rashid, Rao Shehzad and Rana Naeem attended the meeting.

Additional Secretary Information Shahera Shahid and other officials of the Ministry were present at the meeting.

Shibli Faraz

Revival of film industry priority of PTI govt: Senator Shibli

Twitter suspends, restores Kashmir advocacy group 'StandWithKashmir' account after uproar on social media

Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM

Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis

Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters