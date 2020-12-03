Revival of film industry priority of PTI govt: Senator Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the revival and development of the film industry on modern lines was the priority of the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI).

During a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Film Producers Association here, he said like other institutions, the film industry would also be brought up to the standards of the modern age.

"We are committed to provide suitable environment for the growth of film industry."

The institutions which were not in harmony with modern standards lost their importance, he added.

The delegation informed the minister about the issues facing the film industry.

The Film Directorate of the Information Ministry would be made more effective and vibrant, the minister informed.

Shibli said it was vision of the Prime Minister that the country's culture and values should be promoted.

Films were not only a source of entertainment but also contribute to character building and reform in society, he remarked.

Shibli said, "We not only have to preserve the national heritage and culture through films but also have to bring forth before the world the positive and soft image of the country."

He assured that the government was ready to provide all possible facilities to the film industry.

"We have to introduce to the next generation our history and heroes and prominent personalities."

He stressed that all persons associated with the process of film making including script writers, musicians and technicians should be given appropriate wages for their services.

The minister said, "We will talk to Iran and Turkey for cooperation in the film sector."

Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association Mian Amjad Farzand, Chaudhry Ejaz Kamran, Aliya Rashid, Rao Shehzad and Rana Naeem attended the meeting.

Additional Secretary Information Shahera Shahid and other officials of the Ministry were present at the meeting.