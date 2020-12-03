After federal, Govt of Punjab officials get verified twitter accounts

The Digital Media Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has gotten Government of Punjab officials’ accounts verified on Twitter.

As per details, the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. The badge appears next to the name of the account’s profile and next to the account name in search results.

The development was made when DMW made contact with Twitter office in the region to address the issue and get Twitter support to Pakistan.

In a tweet, The General Manager of DMW, Imran Ghazali wrote: Government of Punjab Cabinet Members, ministries and most departments accounts are now verified on Twitter.

He termed the move will definitely help in strengthening the digital media presence and disseminate authentic information.

Earlier, The Wing has gotten 45 official accounts verified on Twitter which includes accounts of the President of Pakistan, Senate, PM Initiatives, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others.