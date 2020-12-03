Trump Administration withdraws dozens of diplomats from Iraq, amidst rising tensions with Iran

The outgoing Trump Administration is withdrawing nearly half of American diplomats from the U.S Embassy in Baghdad, as tensions with Iran continue to escalate, in light of the first anniversary of Gen. Qassem Soleimani's death.

As reported by POLITICO, this unprecedented reduction in critical diplomatic staff is expected to be temporary, according to multiple sources in the State Department. However, considering the Trump Administration's turbulent approach towards dealing with the Iranian regime and the subsequent steep decline in bilateral relations, it is unclear when the embassy would resume full staffing.

This remains one of the numerous challenges facing the newly-elected Biden Administration in the Middle East, as the Trump Administration's isolationist approach has edged the region into conflict and created a vacuum for other regional actors.

The killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian scientist who helped develop the country's controversial nuclear program, has further fueled tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the Iranian regime suspecting Israeli involvement and blatantly vowing to "avenge" the attack.

Iraq has been the host of violent proxy warfare between the United States and Iranian-backed insurgents, making it a viable location for any incoming military backlash.

The State Department has yet to comment on the staff reduction.