Significant Growth in Exports of Value-added Products: Razak Dawood

Pakistan witnessed significant growth in exports of value-added products, according to a recent tweet by Abdul Razak Dawood, the Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment.

According to Razak Dawood, value-added product categories within the textile sector witnessed a rise in exports. Provisional figures for November 2020 show an increase of 20% in exports of home textiles, 41% in exports of stockings and socks, 21% in exports of jerseys and pullovers, 11% in exports of women's garments and 4.3% in exports of men's garments.

In addition to this, exports of pharmaceutical products, rice and surgical goods also depicted a rising trend with significant growth of 20%, 14% and 11%, respectively.

Razak Dawood also comments that this growth in Pakistan's exports depicts a healthy trend and is in line with the government's policy of promotion of value added exports.