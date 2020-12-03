AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
SC directs KP govt to activate waste disposal project in two months

  • A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the suo moto notice case regarding disposal of hospitals waste.
APP 03 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to activate industrial and hospitals waste disposal project within two months.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the suo moto notice case regarding disposal of hospitals waste.

During the course of proceedings, a representative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government submitted the provincial government report.

The Chief Justice said that it had been 72 years but the governments had not been able to build a sewage system in the country yet.

The administration was not able to built drainage systems, he added.

He said that the governments had to go to the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank for everything.

It was beyond understanding that when would the country be self-sufficient in some area, he added.

The Chief Justice directed the KP government to restore the project regarding disposal of industrial and hospitals waste or else the court would summon the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP government official said that the Asian Development Bank would provide $ 475 million funds for the waste disposal project.

The project included water filtration plants and sewage plants, he added.

Addressing the official the Chief Justice asked did he knew how much money this was? If so much money was spent on the province, the situation of KP would change, he added.

He observed that vehicles were called for the project but nothing really happened on ground.

The court directed the KP government to submit progress report over the matter and adjourned hearing of the case for one month.

SC directs KP govt to activate waste disposal project in two months

