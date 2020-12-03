Pakistan
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
- Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday.
03 Dec 2020
HYDERABAD: Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday.
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.94507/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.86680/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 997/10 grams
