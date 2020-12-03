AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
KP CM bans use of mobile during cabinet meeting

  • A notification issued here said the ministers, advisers, special assistants, secretaries and officials of the different departments would also be not allowed to use the mobile in the cabinet meeting.
APP 03 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: The provincial government as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has banned use of mobile electronics gadget during the cabinet meeting.

A notification issued here said the ministers, advisers, special assistants, secretaries and officials of the different departments would also be not allowed to use the mobile in the cabinet meeting.

Mahmood Khan

