Pakistan
KP CM bans use of mobile during cabinet meeting
03 Dec 2020
PESHAWAR: The provincial government as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has banned use of mobile electronics gadget during the cabinet meeting.
A notification issued here said the ministers, advisers, special assistants, secretaries and officials of the different departments would also be not allowed to use the mobile in the cabinet meeting.
