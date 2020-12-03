Pakistan ranks 126th out of 128 countries for discrimination: Gallup Pakistan

According to a study conducted by Gallup Pakistan and the World Justice Project (WJP), Pakistan is ranked 126th out of 128 countries on equal treatment and the absence of discrimination.

This global survey focuses on a broad spectrum of variables, including the extent to which individuals are free from discrimination - based on their socio-economic status, gender, ethnicity, religion, nation of origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Furthermore, these factors are taken in the context of preexisting public services, employment, court proceedings and the country's justice system.

In comparison, neighboring South Asian countries ranked comparably better than Pakistan, including India (105th), China (107th), Iran (114th) and Bangladesh (120th). In terms of developing countries, especially social-democracies in Europe, ranked significantly higher than their South Asian counterparts, including Denmark (7th), the United Kingdom (32th), and the Unites States (96th).

The study compiled these country scores by using over 500 variables, drawn from over 130,000 households, 4000 legal practitioners and experts across 128 countries and jurisdictions. The study in Pakistan was conducted across the sample of 1000 men and women in urban and rural areas throughout the country, in 2019.