AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,097 Decreased By ▼ -56.11 (-0.25%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
South Korea shares close at record high on chip, auto boost

  • The benchmark KOSPI closed 20.32 points, or 0.76pc, higher at 2,696.22, marking the third straight session of gains.
Reuters 03 Dec 2020

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares extended gains on Thursday to close at a record high, on a boost from chip and auto stocks, while developments related to coronavirus vaccines and stimulus hopes also aided sentiment.

The won strengthened to its highest since June 2018, and the benchmark bond yield also rose.

The benchmark KOSPI closed 20.32 points, or 0.76pc, higher at 2,696.22, marking the third straight session of gains.

The country's financial markets opened an hour later than usual at 0100 GMT due to a nationwide college entrance exam.

Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped as much as 1.44pc and 5.05pc, respectively, gaining for the third straight day, with both stocks hitting record highs earlier in the session.

Shares of Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors surged 7.67pc and 6.41pc, respectively, after reporting strong November sales.

Celltrion and its affiliates gained on hopes of conditional approval for the use of its COVID-19 drug, CT-P59, while Daewoong Pharma also rose as the company sought regulatory approval for Phase II trials of its COVID-19 drug.

Foreigners were net buyers of 211.8 billion won ($193.51 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

Meanwhile, local media reported on Thursday that the country has reached a deal with AstraZeneca to purchase its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The won ended at 1,097.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35pc higher than its previous close at 1,100.8, the strongest since June 2018.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,094.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,094.4.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 111.58.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 0.981pc.

