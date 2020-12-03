AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,366 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-0.18%)
BR30 22,202 Increased By ▲ 48.51 (0.22%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields hold ground as Treasuries calm after sell-off

  • Euro zone bond yields jumped on Tuesday alongside U.S. Treasuries, but the rise in yields this week has been more limited in Europe.
Reuters 03 Dec 2020

AMSTERDAM: Euro zone government bonds were little changed on Thursday after stimulus hopes drove a sell-off by U.S. Treasuries, while inflation expectations in the bloc rose to their highest since February.

Hopes of a new stimulus package to help the U.S. economy have hit Treasuries in recent sessions. Longer-dated borrowing costs rose in anticipation of the new borrowing and the gap between shorter- and longer-dated borrowing costs grew to its highest since 2018.

Euro zone bond yields jumped on Tuesday alongside U.S. Treasuries, but the rise in yields this week has been more limited in Europe.

Its economic recovery is expected to be more difficult and the European Central Bank is largely expected to add to its stimulus next week.

U.S. Treasuries were unchanged in early London trade as lawmakers failed to reach a stimulus agreement, but signs emerged a bipartisan proposal was gaining traction.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was down about 1 basis point to -0.53%.

Germany will extend restrictions to stem the new wave of COVID-19, originally due to expire on Dec. 20, until Jan. 10.

Italy will impose restrictions on movement during Christmas; its prime minister is expected to give further details on Thursday.

ING analysts told clients the restrictions, coupled with PMI data showing an acceleration of growth in China's services sector, presented a mixed picture that probably kept overnight market moves muted.

PMIs in Europe showed Italy, France and Spain's services contracting, with Italy's more than expected at the steepest rate since May.

Even so, a key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to its highest since February, at 1.2559%.

European bond markets are likely to remain steady given the outlook for next week's ECB meeting, said Annalisa Piazza, fixed income analyst at MFS Investment Management.

"Of course, there is a directionality that also comes from the U.S. and speculation that the U.S. could do more fiscal policy that could lead to a bit of a steepening not just into year end, but could be amplified by some profit taking," Piazza said.

"We cannot rule out a slight steepening of the (yield) curve, but this is not going to take yields much higher than they are now."

Euro zone bond yields hold ground as Treasuries calm after sell-off

Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM

Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis

Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters