World
Indonesia sees new daily record 8,369 coronavirus cases
03 Dec 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday, with 8,369 new cases, according to its COVID-19 task force.
This brought the total number of infections in Indonesia to 557,877.
The task force data also showed 156 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total to 17,355.
Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Southeast Asia region.
Comments