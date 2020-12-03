World
Poland, Hungary have to behave responsibly on EU recovery fund, Spain's Foreign minister says
- "Spain wants Poland, Hungary to behave responsibly on EU rescue funds," Gonzalez Laya said to Bloomberg TV, adding that both countries have a responsibility towards their own citizens and companies who need the money.
03 Dec 2020
MADRID: Poland and Hungary should behave responsibly and reach an agreement on EU recovery fund, Spain's foreign minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, said on Thursday.
"Spain wants Poland, Hungary to behave responsibly on EU rescue funds," Gonzalez Laya said to Bloomberg TV, adding that both countries have a responsibility towards their own citizens and companies who need the money.
Last month, Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027, budget and recovery fund by European Union governments because the budget law included a clause which makes access to money conditional on respecting the rule of law.
