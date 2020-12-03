Lahore High Court Announced a 50K Fine on Stubble Burning

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has announced a major verdict for the eradication of smog. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on those who burn crop residues.

Justice Shahid Kareem says that strict action will be taken against those who engage in stubble burning.

While the issue of smog continues to impact large parts of the province, Punjab Agriculture department had also previously advised farmers to not burn stubble as it results in air pollution and causes soil degradation of the cultivable land.

According to 92 News, a case hearing took place in the Lahore High Court regarding issue of smog. The Chairman Judicial Environment Commission also submitted a report in the High Court.

The report explained that 476 industries and brick kilns were checked to control smog. It was found that 122 units were not following the correct rules and procedures to reduce emissions, and as a result, 170 units out of those were sealed for emitting excess smoke.