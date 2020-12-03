AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,366 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-0.18%)
BR30 22,202 Increased By ▲ 48.51 (0.22%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Lahore High Court Announced a 50K Fine on Stubble Burning

The Lahore High Court (LHC) imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on those who burn crop residues.
03 Dec 2020
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has announced a major verdict for the eradication of smog. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on those who burn crop residues.

Justice Shahid Kareem says that strict action will be taken against those who engage in stubble burning.

While the issue of smog continues to impact large parts of the province, Punjab Agriculture department had also previously advised farmers to not burn stubble as it results in air pollution and causes soil degradation of the cultivable land.

According to 92 News, a case hearing took place in the Lahore High Court regarding issue of smog. The Chairman Judicial Environment Commission also submitted a report in the High Court.

The report explained that 476 industries and brick kilns were checked to control smog. It was found that 122 units were not following the correct rules and procedures to reduce emissions, and as a result, 170 units out of those were sealed for emitting excess smoke.

Lahore High Court Announced a 50K Fine on Stubble Burning

Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM

Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis

Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters