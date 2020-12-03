World
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.26 million, death toll at 1,492,676
- Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
03 Dec 2020
More than 64.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,492,676? have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Pakistan's dossier exposed India's state sponsored terrorism, says DG ISPR
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.26 million, death toll at 1,492,676
Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM
Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis
Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis
Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi
Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College
Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction
Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges
Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC
Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned
B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework
Read more stories
Comments