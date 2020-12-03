Norway's Nov housing prices rose 0.8pc seasonally adjusted vs Oct

OSLO: Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.8pc between October and November, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis prices increased by 7.8pc in November, up from 7.1pc in October, Real Estate Norway said.

Unadjusted prices fell by 0.1pc in November from October.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi.