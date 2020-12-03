Indonesia 2021 crude palm oil output seen at 49mn tonnes

JAKARTA: Indonesia's 2021 crude palm oil (CPO) output is seen at 49 million tonnes, higher compared to an estimated 47.4 million tonnes in 2020, Vice Chairman at the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) told a virtual conference on Thursday.

Meanwhile, GAPKI expected the world's biggest producer of the vegetable oil to export 36 million tonnes of palm oil next year, up from an estimated 32.27 million tonnes in 2020.

In comparison, Indonesia produced 47.18 million tonnes of CPO in 2019 and exported 36.18 million tonnes of CPO and its products.