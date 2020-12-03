AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
Netherlands AWECT to build $1bn waste to energy, desalination plant in Karachi

  • This is the first step towards sustainable development with low emission technology of Netherlands in renewable energy, said the Ministry of Maritime Affairs in a statement.
Ali Ahmed 03 Dec 2020
Courtesy: Twitter/ Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Govt of Pakistan
The Amsterdam Waste Environmental Consultancy & Technology company (AWECT) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Pakistan government to set up a billion-dollar waste to energy plant.

The MoU was signed between AWECT Netherlands and Pakistan Island Development Authority (PIDA), under which the company would invest $1 billion in waste to energy and desalination plant, which will be built on Bundal island Karachi.

This is the first step towards sustainable development with low emission technology of Netherlands in renewable energy, said the Ministry of Maritime Affairs in a statement.

The ceremony was attended by Ali Zaidi Federal Minister Maritime Affairs, Ambassador of Netherlands HE Wouter Plomp, Rizwan Ahmed Secretary Maritime affairs and Sohail Kokab, Country representative Pakistan for Awect Netherlands.

At the ceremony, Imran Amin Chairman PIDA signed MoU with Evert Lichtenbelt CEO Awect Netherlands.

The Netherlands based company provides services for Waste-to-Energy (WtE) projects and consults governments on strategies for waste management in a circular society.

