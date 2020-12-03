Pakistan Foreign Office condemns assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist

On Thursday, in a briefing from the Pakistan Foreign Office, spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

On Monday, top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed with a remote-controlled weapon in the town of Absard, to the East of Tehran.

While none have claimed responsibility for the attack, the Iranian regime has placed the blame on Israeli intelligence services and the exiled Iranian opposition group the Mujahideen-e Khalq.

Fakhrizadeh's funeral was held at the Ministry of Defence in Tehran, during which the Defence Minister General Amir Hatami stated that "The enemies know, and I as a soldier tell them, that no crime, no terror and no stupid act will go unanswered by the Iranian people".