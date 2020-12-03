AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,366 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-0.18%)
BR30 22,202 Increased By ▲ 48.51 (0.22%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis

  • China National Nuclear Corporation has started fuel-loading at the Karachi 2 reactor as part of the process to connect it to the grid
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 03 Dec 2020

(Karachi) In a major milestone, Pakistan is all set to fire up a Chinese-built nuclear reactor and connect it to the national grid as part of broader plans to overcome long-running crippling power shortages.

The K-2 unit is the first overseas unit using China’s homegrown Hualong One technology and successfully completed Hot Functional Tests (HFT).

As per details, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has started fuel-loading at the Karachi 2 reactor as part of the process to connect it to the grid. The CNNC built the K-2 and K-3 reactors, each with a capacity of 1.1 million kilowatts.

The fuel loading was witnessed by Director General of the Strategic Plan Division Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Chairman Mohammad Naeem and senior Chinese and Pakistani officials.

The Government of Pakistan assigned the contract of K-2 and K-3 units to China National Nuclear Corporation for safe and efficient power generation through nuclear reactors.

Each unit will generate nearly 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, which will bring safe and clean energy to the people. The construction of the project also promoted development of related industries in Pakistan and resulted in creating more than 10,000 jobs in the country.

Salient features

Hualong No.1 is a third-generation pressurized water reactor nuclear power with innovative technology. The design life of the reactors is approximately 60 years.

K-2 is a pressurised water reactor based on the Chinese HPR-1000 technology and a third generation plant equipped with advanced safety features. The construction of K-2 plant started on August 31, 2015 and its commercial operation will begin in April 2021 after undergoing several operational and safety tests.

A 177 reactor core design has been used while the CF series of nuclear fuel assemblies were developed independently by CNNC. It implements 18-month refueling. It also innovatively adopts a safety system that combines "active and passive" to meet the highest international safety standards in terms of safety.

Pakistan nuclear reactors power generation

Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis

Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM

Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters