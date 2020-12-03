Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis

(Karachi) In a major milestone, Pakistan is all set to fire up a Chinese-built nuclear reactor and connect it to the national grid as part of broader plans to overcome long-running crippling power shortages.

The K-2 unit is the first overseas unit using China’s homegrown Hualong One technology and successfully completed Hot Functional Tests (HFT).

As per details, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has started fuel-loading at the Karachi 2 reactor as part of the process to connect it to the grid. The CNNC built the K-2 and K-3 reactors, each with a capacity of 1.1 million kilowatts.

The fuel loading was witnessed by Director General of the Strategic Plan Division Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Chairman Mohammad Naeem and senior Chinese and Pakistani officials.

The Government of Pakistan assigned the contract of K-2 and K-3 units to China National Nuclear Corporation for safe and efficient power generation through nuclear reactors.

Each unit will generate nearly 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, which will bring safe and clean energy to the people. The construction of the project also promoted development of related industries in Pakistan and resulted in creating more than 10,000 jobs in the country.

Salient features

Hualong No.1 is a third-generation pressurized water reactor nuclear power with innovative technology. The design life of the reactors is approximately 60 years.

K-2 is a pressurised water reactor based on the Chinese HPR-1000 technology and a third generation plant equipped with advanced safety features. The construction of K-2 plant started on August 31, 2015 and its commercial operation will begin in April 2021 after undergoing several operational and safety tests.

A 177 reactor core design has been used while the CF series of nuclear fuel assemblies were developed independently by CNNC. It implements 18-month refueling. It also innovatively adopts a safety system that combines "active and passive" to meet the highest international safety standards in terms of safety.