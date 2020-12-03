AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
COVID-19 outbreak: Various localities in Karachi's district central go under smart lockdown

  • Coronavirus hotspots in the district will remain sealed for a period of two weeks to curb spread of the virus
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 03 Dec 2020

(Karachi) In wake of rising COVID-19 cases, smart lockdown has been imposed in various localities of Karachi’s district central, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, smart lockdown has been imposed in Gulberg (Karimabad and FB Area’s Block-7, 10, 12, 14 and 15), Liaquatabad (Azam Nagar and Block-3 of Nazimabad), North Karachi (Sector 10 and 11-A) and North Nazimabad (Block A, B, C, H, N, J, I and Sector 14-B, Sector 15-A1, Sector-15-A-2, Sector 15-B).

Meanwhile, coronavirus hotspots in the said areas will remain sealed for a period of two weeks to curb spread of the virus.

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 406,810 on Thursday after 3,499 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The tally of total confirmed cases has reached 406,810. The highest number of cases were reported from Sindh with 177.625 cases followed by Punjab with 121,083 infections. Balochistan recorded 17,268 cases, Islamabad 31,165, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 47,919, Gilgit-Baltistan 4,683 and Azad and Jammu Kashmir 7,067 cases.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in the country increased to 8.16 percent. Last week, the positivity rate across the country reached its lowest level of six percent.

